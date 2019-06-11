Garmin Forerunner Music Smartwatches Launched in India : Price and Features

Garmin India has launched two new smartwatches in the country – Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music. Both the offerings are lightweight and targeted at the young runners, says the company. The new models have features like incident detection, race predictor and body battery.

Both the watches are GPS-enabled. Additionally, the Forerunner 245 Music model is capable of storing up to 500 songs and letting users sync their Spotify playlists or transfer music from their computers. The smartwatches carry a built-in incident detection feature which would allow the user to share his/her location with trusted contacts. In case of a potential fall, the smartwatch would also share the location with chosen people.

Body battery is another feature of the Forerunner 245 offerings which utilises collected data to note a user’s energy reserves at any given moment. This further helps them to set a schedule for themselves. The improved race predictor predicts the race time and helps in planning sessions as well. Features like VO2 Max analyse the oxygen amount used by the person, recovery time after intense activity, aerobic and anaerobic training effect and training status. Advanced running dynamics are also a part of the package as they make the running experience more convenient for the wearer.

The Forerunner 245 duo is also kitted with the Garmin Coach feature that offers free training plans which sync with user’s goals and performance. The smartwatches also have various sports activity modes like run plus treadmill, indoor track, bike, indoor bike, treadmill, pool swim, row indoor, elliptical, stair stepper etc. The company has also promised up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to six hours in GPS mode with music and 24 hours in GPS mode without music.