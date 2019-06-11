Latest NewsEntertainment

‘Khandaani Shafakhana’: Sonakshi Sinha announced her new film: Read details

Jun 11, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha as announced her new film. The Dabangg actress through her social media page announced her new film. The film is titled ‘ Khandaani Shafakhana’. She will be seen along Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor.

The film is directed by a debutante director, Shilpi Dasgupta. It is being produced by T-Series and is all set to release on July 26.

