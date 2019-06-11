‘Khandaani Shafakhana’: Sonakshi Sinha announced her new film: Read details

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha as announced her new film. The Dabangg actress through her social media page announced her new film. The film is titled ‘ Khandaani Shafakhana’. She will be seen along Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor.
The film is directed by a debutante director, Shilpi Dasgupta. It is being produced by T-Series and is all set to release on July 26.
Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai?
Here it is… I’m thrilled to announce my next film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July! @varunsharma90 @annukapoor_ @Its_Badshah @shilpidasgupta_ @itsBhushanKumar@MahaveerJainMum@MrigLamba @TSeries
— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 11, 2019
