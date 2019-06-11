Latest NewsIndia

Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Raping 12-year-old Girl

Jun 11, 2019, 08:26 am IST
A madrasa teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Kheri Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, stated news agency ANI.

In a similar case, a seminary teacher at a madrasa at Awas Vikas Hanspuram was arrested for allegedly raping his minor student at Naubasta area of Kanpur on Sunday, stated a report. Soon after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Dev rushed to the spot and inquired accused cleric Moulana Javed.

The accused was then handed over by the police to a local court, which later sent him to judicial custody. SSP Anant Dev reportedly said that the accused will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA). Soon a chargesheet will be filed in the case as the medical report confirmed that the student was raped. Notably, the clothes of the cleric have been sent for forensic investigation.

