Mamata Banerjee unveils new bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unveiled the new bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College on Monday which was destroyed during violence at BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata. According to the event schedule released earlier, Mamata Banerjee first paid floral tribute to the leader at a ceremonial programme at the Hare School ground on College street and then walked on foot from there to the Vidyasagar college on Bidhan Sarani, where the statue was re-installed in her presence.

The bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow on May 14. Later while addressing a meeting in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16, promised to build a grand ‘panch dhatu’ (traditional five-metal alloys of sacred significance) statue of Vidyasagar at the same spot where the old one stood before being vandalized.

West Bengal CM Banerjee however publically denied the proposal by asserting that her state has got enough money to make the structure.

According to West Bengal Information and Cultural Department, the events related to re-installation of the bust today are being organized by state’s Higher Education and School Education Department in collaboration with the committee for the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar.