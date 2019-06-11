Missing IAF aircraft’s debris found

The wreckage of IAF aircraft went missing in Mechuka near Arunachal Pradesh is found. The aircraft went missing on June 3rd. The debris was found near Lipo.

Airforce will go to the site immediately. There were 13 passengers in the aircraft and no information about them is given. The debris was found 15-20 km away from the path of aircraft.

Three Malayalees were also on board. Bad weather and rough terrain was a challenge for the search. The IAF(Indian Air Force) announced a reward of rupees five lakhs for those providing details about the aircraft.