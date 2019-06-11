PM Modi asks officials to come up with Five-Year plan for each Ministry

The Narendra Modi government has tasked each ministry to prepare a five-year plan document with well-defined targets and milestones and a significant impactful decision which needs to be approved within the first 100 days of the government.

In his first interaction with secretaries, after getting re-elected, prime minister Modi said the recent general elections have been marked by pro-incumbency, for which credit must go to the entire team of officials, which worked hard, conceived schemes, and delivered excellent results on the ground, over the last five years. He said the elections this time have been marked by a positive vote, which emerges from the trust that the common man feels, based on his day-to-day experiences.

The meeting was also attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh.

Initiating the interaction, cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha recalled how the Prime Minister has interacted directly with all officers up to director/deputy secretary level, in the previous tenure of the government.

Sinha said the two important tasks of a five-year plan and one impactful decision will be placed before sectoral groups of secretaries for clearance.

Modi said the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and this is now an opportunity before the government. “He said that the huge expectations of the people should not be viewed as a challenge, but an opportunity. He said the mandate reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves,” a government statement said.

Speaking of the demographic dividend, PM Modi said it is essential that the demographics be utilised efficiently. “Every department of the Union Government, and every district of each State has a role to play in making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, he said. He touched upon the importance of the “Make in India” initiative, and the need to make tangible progress towards this end,” the statement added.

PM Modi said India’s progress in “Ease of Doing Business” should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs. He said each ministry should focus on “Ease of Living.”

The Prime Minister said water, fisheries and animal husbandry will also be important areas for the NDA government.