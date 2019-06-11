Sea erosion intensified: Chellanam in distress

Due to the absence of a sea wall, Chellanam and Maravukadu flooded with sea water. Water entered in almost 50 houses. Water is flowing in 40 meters of area.

Transportation stopped as soon as the road filled with water. The water level is up to knees in many areas. The construction of a sea wall was a demand of the natives over a long period of time. Many projects including Gio tube was introduced but nothing got completed.

As the wind strengthened the waves are getting rougher. Vayu that formed in Arabic sea has transformed into a hurricane. Alerts are given as the wind strength will increase and there are chances for huge waves