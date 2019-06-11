Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup team 

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan may not play for the country in the remaining matches in the ICC World Cup. He was ruled out from the team as he suffered injury. His left thumb was found to have a hairline fracture in the scanning.

He was injured during India’s last game against Australia. Dhawan was top scorer and was the architect of India’s victory against country’s first match against Australia. He scored 117 runs from 109 balls.

Dhawan will not play the game against New Zealand on Thursday and against Pakistan on Sunday.

As Dhawan was ruled out, KL Rahul may open the innings with Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has been batting at number four now. Rishabh Pant, who was kept on reserve will most probably replace him in the 15-member India squad.