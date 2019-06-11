Sivasena claims to share the post of CM with BJP

The key ally of BJP in Maharashtra, Sivasena claims that in the upcoming legislative elections they will contest in alliance with BJP and will share the post of CM for two and a half years.

This claim was said by Sena’s young leader and Aditya Thackeray’s relative Varun Sardesai. Varun tweeted that the decision was made in the discussion that held between Uddav Thackeray and Amit Shah. He urged that no one should destroy the alliance for personal gains.

However, senior leaders didn’t respond. Varun’s claim appeared after Amit Shah said that CM position will not be sacrificed for anyone. Shah has given instruction regarding this to the state leaders. BJP and Sivasena will contest in 135 seats each and the rest will be given to the allied parties. But Sivasena demands 144 seats which are half of the total number.