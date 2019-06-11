Latest NewsIndia

Sivasena claims to share the post of CM with BJP

Jun 11, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

The key ally of BJP in Maharashtra, Sivasena claims that in the upcoming legislative elections they will contest in alliance with BJP and will share the post of CM for two and a half years.

This claim was said by Sena’s young leader and Aditya Thackeray’s relative Varun Sardesai. Varun tweeted that the decision was made in the discussion that held between Uddav Thackeray and Amit Shah. He urged that no one should destroy the alliance for personal gains.

However, senior leaders didn’t respond. Varun’s claim appeared after Amit Shah said that CM position will not be sacrificed for anyone. Shah has given instruction regarding this to the state leaders. BJP and Sivasena will contest in 135 seats each and the rest will be given to the allied parties. But Sivasena demands 144 seats which are half of the total number.

Tags

Related Articles

BSF

‘Please Stop Firing’, Pakistan Pleaded with India.

May 20, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : Kodiyeri Balakrishnan compares RSS to Khalistan terrorists

Nov 19, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

BJP wants Congress-mukt Bharat, but several BJP leaders told me they want to join Congress : Rahul Gandhi

Jan 30, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
rubina

Rubina Dilak’s hot picture has taken Internet by storm!

Mar 6, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close