State government’s negligence adds to Coconut farmer’s misery

The plight of coconut farmers is getting worsened day by day as the price lowers. However, Nafed can only watch the situation as administrative and technical complication delays the copra procurement.

The state government has to submit the request to the Central Agricultural department for copra procurement based on the support price declared by the central government. Nafed informed the State Production Commissionaire to submit the request in March. But the request has not submitted yet says Nafed.

Nafed procures copra on the basis of the support price declared by the state government. As the support price was lesser than the market price procurement did not happen between 2013 and 2016. In 2016 the virgin coconuts were collected through Krishi Bhavan and hence the copra procurement didn’t take place. Rs. 95.21 is the support price this year while the market price is 89-90. This may be a relaxation for the farmers.

Nafed accuses that they are ready for procurement but the state government is uninterested to make use of the opportunity.