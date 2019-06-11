The trailer and audio of yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ was launched today. The audio and trailer were launched by Malayalam superstar Dileep in a star-studded event at the IMA hall in Kochi.

Director Eastcoast Vijayan, Lyricist Santhosh Varma, Music director M.Jayachandran, singer P.Jayachandran, actors Hareesh Kanaran, Akhil Prabhakar, Sivakami, Sonu and many other dignitaries from various fields attended the event.

‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ is the third film directed by Eastcoast Vijayan after critically acclaimed Novel and Mohabath. The film portrays a triangular love story and is narrated in giving emphasis to both humour and romance.

Newcomer Akhil Prabhakar plays the lead role in the film. Sivakami and Sonu play the female lead. The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hareesh Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker, Bijukuttan, Noby Vinay Vijayan, Jayakrishnan, Vishnupriya and Subi Suresh.

The music of the film is composed by M.Jayachandran. He is teaming up with Eastcoast after a gap of 10 years. The film has five songs written by Santhosh Varma and Eastcoast Vijayan. Yesudas, P.Jayachandran, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal has sung the songs in the film.

In the technical side Anil Nair handles the DOP of the film, Ranjan Abraham is the editor and national award winner Dinesh Master is the director of the choreography.

The film is bankrolled by Eastcoast Vijayan. This is the fifth film produced by him.

The film will hit theatres in July.