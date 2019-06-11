Two-year-old stuck in borewell for 110 hours pulled out : Watch Video

Two-year-old boy, who has been trapped in a 150-foot-deep borewell for over 110 hours in Punjab’s Sangrur district, was rescued on Tuesday morning. The child was rescued at 5:12 am by joint efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police officials and local volunteers.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in an ambulance amid police security. “Fatehvir has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance,” Sagrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

Asked about health of the child, the commissioner said it was not known yet.

The child, Fatehvir Singh, turned three-years-old on Monday. He fell into the unused seven-inch wide borewell in a field around 4 pm on Thursday (June 6) when he was playing near his house in Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur area.

A team of the NDRF assisted by police, civil authorities, villagers and volunteers, were carrying out the rescue operation amid scorching heat. Some volunteers were also extending help in this regard, officials said.