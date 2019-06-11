Latest NewsIndia

Two-year-old stuck in borewell for 110 hours pulled out : Watch Video

Jun 11, 2019, 07:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Two-year-old boy, who has been trapped in a 150-foot-deep borewell for over 110 hours in Punjab’s Sangrur district, was rescued on Tuesday morning. The child was rescued at 5:12 am by joint efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police officials and local volunteers.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in an ambulance amid police security. “Fatehvir has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance,” Sagrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

Asked about health of the child, the commissioner said it was not known yet.

The child, Fatehvir Singh, turned three-years-old on Monday. He fell into the unused seven-inch wide borewell in a field around 4 pm on Thursday (June 6) when he was playing near his house in Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur area.

A team of the NDRF assisted by police, civil authorities, villagers and volunteers, were carrying out the rescue operation amid scorching heat. Some volunteers were also extending help in this regard, officials said.

Tags

Related Articles

Shiv Sena put Posters Highlighting Fuel Hike under BJP Government

Sep 9, 2018, 09:14 pm IST

Keralite jihad leader calls to be faithful to Caliphate

May 18, 2017, 09:19 am IST

Model Post Video from Ujjain Temple with Hot Sensuous Dance Moves, Invites Trouble: Video

Sep 8, 2018, 08:27 am IST

Opposition Parties will Move Vote of No-Confidence Motion Tomorrow in Session: Reveals Congress Leader

Jul 17, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close