Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Pakistan’s Jazz TV releases new advt ahead of India-Pakistan match

Jun 11, 2019, 02:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

An advertisement released by Jazz TV for its live coverage of the India-versus-Pakistan World Cup game features a play on Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s brief captivity in Pakistan – specifically, of the video of him that released by the Pakistan army.

The advertisement features a man with Varthaman’s trademark moustache who says, “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you that, sir,” to every question asked of him about India’s strategy for the game. IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman had the same response to questions that were posed to him by the Pakistan army officials.

The pilot had also, on camera, praised the tea that was served to him, which the Jazz TV advertisement makes use of.

This is not the first instance where a Pakistani commercial has used references to the Indian Air Force pilot. In March 2019, shortly after the Balakot episode, the same video snippet featuring Varthaman was used in the in an advertisement for a Karachi-based tea brand.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Government’s Shocking Double Stand in Sabarimala and Piravom Church Case

Dec 12, 2018, 09:43 am IST
sonia

Sonia Gandhi in Shimla to inspect the consrtuction of Priyanka’s dream house

Mar 22, 2018, 06:28 am IST
Tomato-Pasta

How To Make Pasta Recipe

Nov 8, 2018, 02:46 pm IST

This Young Player Expresses his Displeasure On Not Being Picked For India A Team Despite Stellar Performances

May 17, 2019, 06:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close