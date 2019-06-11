Latest NewsIndia

‘Yogi Adityanath behaving foolishly’, says Rahul Gandhi

Jun 11, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday criticised the arrest of scribe Prashant Kanojia and the editor and the head of a Noida-based TV channel, saying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is behaving “foolishly” and he should release the journalists. Gandhi also claimed that if every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about him is put in jail, most newspapers or news channels would face a severe staff shortage.

“The UP CM is behaving foolishly and needs to release the arrested journalists,” the Congress president tweeted. Kanojia, Anuj Shukla, who is the editor of Noida-based TV channel Nation Live, and its head Ishika Singh, have faced police action over the release of alleged objectionable content against the UP chief minister.

 

