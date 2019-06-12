Latest NewsEntertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai Official Trailer Out : Watch Here

Jun 12, 2019, 06:41 pm IST
Nerkonda Paarvai,Tamil remake of the critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink, and is directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame.

Ajith Kumar’s much anticipated 59th film’s trailer has been released by the makers on YouTube.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will portray the role of an aged lawyer, the part played by Amitabh in the original film. National award winning actress Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. However, she does not appear in the two-minute-long trailer.

Here’s the trailer:

