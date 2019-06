In Archery, the Indian men’s team has secured Olympic berths for 2020Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian archers bagged the Olympic berths by entering into the quarterfinals of the World Championships. India entered the quarterfinals by defeating Canada by 5-3 in the Netherlands today.

This is for the first time after the 2012 London Olympics that Indian men could secure a team quota. The Indian team consists of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav.