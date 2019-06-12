Commodity Market: Gold, silver price go up

The price of precious metals gold and silver has surged in the commodity market. The price of gold has risen by 200 and silver by 330.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up by 0.7%. The spot gold was trading in the global market at a price of $ 1,337 per ounce. In the National capital New Delhi, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% was rose by Rs.200 to Rs. 33,570 and Rs.33,400 per 10 gram respectively. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,700 per 8 gram.

The price of silver has also raised today. In the international market, silver was trading at $ 14.89 an ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver rose by Rs. 330 to reach Rs. 37,890 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.251 to reach Rs. 36,906 per kilo. Silver coins remained firm at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling for 100 coins.