FIH Men’s Hockey series: Japan defeated Poland

In Hockey, Japan defeated Poland in the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey series finals at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Asian team thrashed the European team by 6-2. This was the 100th International match in this stadium.

In the other match, South Africa defeated Russia by 2-1. Earlier in the day, Mexico defeated Uzbekistan 4-3.

The hostess India will face Japan in the semifinals on Friday. And South Africa will take on the USA in the last-four round. Russia and Poland will play against each other for the fifth-sixth place classification game on Friday morning.