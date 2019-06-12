Latest NewsSports

FIH Men’s Hockey series: Japan defeated Poland

Jun 12, 2019, 11:41 pm IST
Less than a minute
Bhubaneswar: Japan's Kenta Tanaka being congratulated by teammates for scoring a goal against Poland during FIH Men's Series Finals 2019, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI6_12_2019_000186B)

In Hockey, Japan defeated Poland in the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey series finals at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Asian team thrashed the European team by 6-2. This was the 100th International match in this stadium.

In the other match, South Africa defeated Russia by 2-1. Earlier in the day, Mexico defeated Uzbekistan 4-3.

The hostess India will face Japan in the semifinals on Friday. And South Africa will take on the USA in the last-four round. Russia and Poland will play against each other for the fifth-sixth place classification game on Friday morning.

Tags

Related Articles

sexy

45-Year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy

Jun 10, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
here-is-how-alia-bhatt-beats-summer-heat

Here Is How Alia Bhatt beats summer heat

Mar 6, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

TVS launches ‘Radeon’ in India : Price and Features

Aug 23, 2018, 11:28 pm IST

Action against P K Sasi is a warning for all on how to behave with girls : P K Sreemathy

Nov 26, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close