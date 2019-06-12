‘Madrasas does not breed people like Godse and Pragya Singh’, says SP leader Azam Khan

Samajawadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has said that “Madrasas do not breed people like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur.

” First, announce that those propagating thoughts of Nathuram Godse will be declared enemies of democracy, those convicted for terror activities won’t be rewarded”, the MP from Rampur said.

The controversial leader from Uttar Pradesh said this as his response to the union government’s decision to connect madrasas to mainstream education. He said that if the union government really wants to help madrasas then they must try to improve the standard.

Earlier the union government has announced that madrasas will be connected with formal education.