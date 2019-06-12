Man arrested for allegedly giving “Triple Talaq” to wife

The Agra police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly subjecting his wife to domestic violence and divorcing her by resorting to “triple talaq”, a practice declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The police arrested Agra’s Rakabganj resident Chukru Rehman on the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was approached by the woman., official sources said in Lucknow.

A resident of Dhobi Mohalla, Sadar Bazar in Agra, Tarannum had written to the chief minister requesting him to take action against her husband.

She told the chief minister that he had recently divorced her for no reason by uttering “talaq” thrice, said officials.

On the woman’s complaint, the chief minister directed the administration to look into the matter.

The Agra police then lodged a case against Chukru Rehman and arrested him Tuesday after which he was remanded to judicial custody, the officials said.

The couple has three children.