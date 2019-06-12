Latest NewsIndia

Noted English writer Amitav Ghosh conferred Jnanpith award

Jun 12, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Renowned Indian English writer Amitav Ghosh has conferred the 54th Jnanpith award for the year 2018. He was announced as the winner of Jnanpith on December 14 2018. The award was given for his outstanding contribution towards literature. He is the first English writer to win this award.

Ghosh received the award from Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi at a function in New Delhi this evening.

The works of Amitav Ghoshportray a vast range of subjects. His main works are “The Circle of Reason (1986), The Shadow Lines (1988), The Calcutta Chromosome (1996), The Hungry Tide (2004), Sea of Poppies (2008), The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable (2016)”.

The Jnanpith Award is the highest literary award in India. It was established in 1961. The award is bestowed only on Indian writers writing in any of the 22 Indian languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India and English.

It is presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust to an author for their “outstanding contribution towards literature”. It is not conferred posthumously.

