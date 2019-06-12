Nripendra Misra to continue as principal secretary to PM Modi

Retired IAS officer Nripendra Misra has been reappointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of next 5 years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved appointment from May 31.

The Appointments Committee has also approved the appointment of Dr. PK Mishra, IAS (Retired) as the Additional Principal Secretary to the prime minister.

They will be assigned the rank of Cabinet minister during the term of their office. The two appointments will be co-terminus with the Prime Minister’s term, Tuesday’s order said.

Misra is 74 years old and an ordinance was used to bring him into office in 2014.

Misra, a 1967 batch UP cadre officer, has a long and distinguished career as a top bureaucrat, from fertilser secretary to telecom secretary, he went onto become the regulator stewarding TRAI.

Misra has an MPA in public administration from John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and postgraduate degrees in chemistry and political science and public administration from Allahabad University.

The principal secretary also plays a substantial influence on policy-making. Misra who has been credited for being an efficient, pro-business administrator has served as the telecom secretary under Dayanidhi Maran and is credited with the broadband policy to his name.