PM Modi’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat to resume on June 30

The Mann Ki Baat Radio Programme of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume on June 30 asserted the sources. The programme was discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

“Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019,” MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet.

“PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on (link: http://mygov.in) mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800,” it said.