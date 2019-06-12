Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Prashant Kanojia’s wife welcomes apex court order directing his release

Jun 12, 2019, 06:18 am IST
The wife of the journalist Prasant Kanojia who has been arrested for the derogatory comments over the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityaanath said asserted that she is welcoming the decision taken by the Apex court to grant him bail. She has also asserted that the bail has made her believe in the constitution.

She has earlier asserted that her husband has been as arrested in an “unconstitutional” manner.

she has assered that the judges even reported the case the the state police has taken a step forward for a mere tweet by her husband and that it should not have been done.

“I stand by what he has tweeted,” she  asserted later.

