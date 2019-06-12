Sabarimala issue was the major factor for huge defeat in the Lok Sabha polls : LDF state committee

LDF Govt on Tuesday admitted that Sabarimala issue was one of the major factors that led to the huge defeat of the front in the Lok Sabha polls.

The evaluation was made at the LDF state committee meeting held in AKG Centre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a section of believers was misled by the campaign unleashed against the government. Steps would be taken to bring back the believers to the ruling front, he said. The Loktantrik Janata Dal criticised the manner in which the Sabarimala issue was handled. The entry of two women in Sabarimala a day after the historic ‘Women Wall’ organised by the LDF pained a big section of believers. This also led to the loss of women votes in a big way.

The campaign that seats were shared only by the CPM and the CPI in the Lok Sabha also adversely affected the front’s electoral prospects. Kerala Congress (B) leader R. Balakrishna Pillai cautioned that the LDF should not move forward by ignoring the Sabarimala issue.

A special meeting of the LDF will be convened soon to evaluate the performance of the government. The demand for a separate meeting was raised by the CPI. The chief minister will make a presentation at the special meeting to be held soon.

Briefing the media, LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said the result of the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala was a verdict against the Narendra Modi government at the centre.

The anti-Modi government campaign unleashed by the LDF benefited the UDF. The Opposition succeeded in misleading and misguiding a section of believers which led to the setback for the LDF, he said.

Strong steps will be taken to expand the base of the LDF which suffered unexpected setback in the polls. There was widespread anger against the Modi government which reflected in the people’s mandate, he said. Both the LDF and the UDF had launched a campaign to bring down the Modi government and the voters felt that the Congress had a better chance to provide an alternative government.