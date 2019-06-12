Saudi Arabia and Kuwait records the highest temperature on earth

The highest temperature on earth was recorded in gulf countries Kuyawit and Saudi Arabia.

A Kuwaiti media reported that the country has recorded 63 to 52.2degree celsius heat. Al Majma in Saudi Arabia recorded 55-degree Celsius yesterday.

An employee working in the outside died yesterday in Kuwait. The media has reported that the person died in Kuwait due to heatstroke.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have been also witnessing heatwave also. It has been predicted that this year in gulf countries heat will increase. Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain are witnessing high temperature this year.

Usually, summer begins in Gulf countries on June 21. But this year has recorded high temperature in may gulf countries. The countries are also witnessing a high rate of humidity also.