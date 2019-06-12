CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Tamil movie ‘2.0’ starring Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar will release in China on July

Jun 12, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
The Tamil movie ‘2.0’ starring South-Indian superstar Rajnikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be released in China on July 12. ‘2.0’ is a sequel of the Tamil movie ‘Yanthiran’, starring Rajnikanth. This will be the first Indian film to release in the summer season of this year in China.

The science fiction film is directed by Shankar. The film released in India in November 2018 was a huge hit.

It will be distributed by the Chinese company Beijing HY Media Co Ltd.

