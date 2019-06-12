Ten Congress MLAs set to join BJP in GOA,says Tendulkar

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar Wednesday claimed that 10 state Congress MLAs expressed their willingness in the last fortnight join the saffron party. He said the BJP, however, refused to accept them into the party-fold as it had comfortable majority in the Assembly.

“Ten legislators of the Congress were keen on joining the BJP. But, we strictly refused them entry as we have enough numbers in the House and we will complete this tenure along with our alliance partners,” Tendulkar told reporters here.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, however, refused to comment on the BJP leader’s claim. Tendulkar’s comments came days after Chodankar alleged that the BJP was offering crores of rupees to state Congress MLAs to join the saffron party.

Chodankar had said the Congress could not match the alleged offer of the BJP and that it was becoming difficult for him to keep his party flock together. Dismissing Chodankar’s allegations, Tendulkar said his party was not offering money to anyone.

“Even in the past when two Congress MLAs – Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte – joined the BJP (in October last year), not a single penny was paid paid to them,” he asserted.