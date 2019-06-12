This 8 year old Indian origin in Dubai collects 15,000kg paper waste for this reason

An eight year old Indian-origin student who is in the gulf emirate has collected nearly 15,000 kg of paper watse from the nation.

The kid who has been identified as Nia Tony has been honoured for her efforts in keeping the environment clean by collecting the paper waste as reported by the Khaleej Times.

“I was campaigning around my area to collect paper, so that it can be recycled. Every week, I would go out to collect newspapers, magazines, and other paper that people were throwing away or didn’t want to keep,” she asserted.

“I think it’s important for children, like myself, to start recycling and spreading awareness about the environment from an early age, so we can acquire the habit of living green as we get older,she in turn added.

The kid was honoured on Monday during the 22nd edition of the Emirates Recycling Awards in Dubai.

Tony won the paper section in the individual category for her efforts in collecting a total of 14,914 kg of paper waste, the Khaleej times reported