‘Thottappan’ fame Roshan Mathew enters Bollywood

The young Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew enter Bollywood film industry. He will do the lead role in renowned Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s new film. Actress Geethu Mohandas has revealed this through her Facebook page, Roshan is playing a lead role in Malayalam film ‘Moothon’ directed by Geethu.

Roshan made debut in Malayalam film industry by playing the role of the antagonist in ‘Puthiya Niyamam’ released in 2016. But he rose into fame by ‘Aanandam’ released in 2016. Later he acted in a number of films like ‘Koode’, “Viswasapoorvam Mansoor” “Orayiram Kinakkalal” and Thottappan. In Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming film Moothon, he plays Ameer. He is currently shooting for Varthamanan, directed by Sidhartha Siva along with Parvathy.