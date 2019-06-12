VIRAL WATCH; CCTV camera captures bizarre creature;30 million views of this shocking video

In the video that has been still going viral with no time features a bizarre creature which looks alike a elf creature. The incident happens on Sunday and was caught in her security camera. The video has led to man conspiracy theories.

So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out,” a stunned Ms Gomez wrote on Facebook, sharing the video. “First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras??”

she has also asserted that her other security cameras has not picked the same.

While some in the comments section say it resembled an elf or a goblin, others compared it to Dobby – the magical house elf of the Harry Potter universe.

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 9 million views on Facebook and a ton of comments. It was also re-posted on Twitter, where it has been viewed close to 30 million times!