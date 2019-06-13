BJP has miles to go; Amit Shah shares his vision

Eventhough BJP has got the majority in the recent elections and retain its power in the central Amit Shah, Party’s president feels that they have miles to go.

He has shared his vision about the party in a meeting of State presidents and the members at the party headquarters. BJP’ growth will be fulfilled only when it gains power in all walks of administration right from Panchayaths to parliament and when BJP Cm’s took charge in all states.

BJP General Secretary Bhoopendra Yadav later told that Amit Shah didn’t consider the victory as the best of the part so far, and the best is yet to come. Amit Shah pointed out that he never felt BJP breakthrough in 2014 as an ultimate one. Many people said BJP has got a tremendous win in 2017 legislative elections. However, the party president feels it as inadequate. He requests the party office-bearers to take the party much ahead through their dedication.