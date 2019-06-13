Commodity Market: Gold price remains flat

In the commodity market, the price of gold remains steady. But on the other hand, the price of silver slipped down.

In the global market, the spot gold was trading at a higher price of $1,337.20 per ounce. In the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity remained firm at Rs. 33,570 per 10 gram and, Rs.33,400 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold also remained flat at Rs.26,700 per 8 gram. Yesterday the price of gold was surged by Rs.200.

The price of silver has slipped today. In the global market, the price of silver was up at $ 14.90 an ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver has declined by Rs.40 to trade at Rs.37,850 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery slipped to Rs.81 to Rs.36,825. On the other hand, silver coins remained flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.