Communist Party of India has become Communist Party of Alappuzha: Congress leader mocks CPM

Jun 13, 2019, 06:12 pm IST
Senior Congress leader M.M.Hassan has mocked the ruling CPM for it’s biggest election defeat in the general elections held. ‘ Communist Party of India has now become Communist Party of Alappuzha’, he ridiculed.. In Sabarimala women entry issue the CPI stand is objective. But CPM lacks it and it is unfortunate, the veteran Congress leader said.

The CPM central committee’s stand that there is no need to change the government’s stand on Sabarimala will make the hill shrine again a battlefield. The people have understood that the CPM is a party which did not learn from experiences, he added.

