Cyclone Vayu to hit today ; 3 lakh evacuated, 70 trains cancelled

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said authorities have evacuated about 3.1 lakh people living in the low-lying areas and the NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams for rescue and relief operations. Shah also said the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and the Air Force units have also been put on standby while aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said cyclone Vayu will hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday afternoon with a wind speed of 155-156 kilometres per hour.

“I pray for the well-being of all families which may be impacted by #CycloneVayu, expected to hit tom with a wind speed of 155-156kmph on June 13 afternoon. @moesgoi officials are in regular touch providing timely alerts.

“Below is a microwave image of VAYU cyclone @CMOGuj @moesgoi,” Vardhan tweeted on Wednesday posting satellite images of the storm.

“Gujarat has evacuated about 3 lakh people and Diu has evacuated over 10,000 people from low-lying areas to safer places…(the) MHA is in continuous touch with state govts/UT and central agencies. The NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments etc,” Shah tweeted.