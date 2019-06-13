Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: India, New Zealand match dropped

Jun 13, 2019, 08:23 pm IST
In Cricket, the match between India and New Zealand at Nottingham was dropped due to heavy rain in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The city of Nottingham has witnessed heavy rain and the umpires have decided to drop the match. The points will be split among the two teams equally.

New Zealand is currently at the top of the 10-team points table with three wins from as many games. With two victories from two matches, Team India is fourth behind second-placed Australia and hosts England.

