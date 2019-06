The Puducherry government has launched a unique programme to help drunkards. The Puducherry excise department has launched a van service to help the drunkards who left unconscious in roadsides. The government has informed this through a press release. The programme named ‘Sanjeevini’.

Anybody find person left on the road can inform this to the police control room number. It is not necessary that the person has drunk or not. The Control room number is 0490- 2333513.