Latest Newscelebrities

Several injured in ruckus at Sapna Chaudhary’s dance programme

Jun 13, 2019, 06:34 am IST
Less than a minute

A big ruckus erupted during the programme of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary here on Tuesday night in which many people sustained injuries.According to police, during her programme, many people got onto the stage.

A young woman was caught up in the crowd while trying to enter the stadium. Cops on duty stepped in to help her out. On June 11, under the auspices of Moradabad Festival, the District Agriculture Development and Cultural Exhibition Committee had organised the dance programme of Sapna Chaudhary.

Tags

Related Articles

first-look-mahanati-featuring-dulquer-keerthy-evokes-nostalgia

The first look of ‘Mahanati’ featuring Dulquer and Keerthy evokes nostalgia

Mar 16, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Sabarimala Protest: RSS asks to bring back Kummanam

Dec 3, 2018, 04:05 pm IST
Petrol-pump

Govt asks Oil Companies not to raise petrol, diesel prices

Apr 11, 2018, 06:20 pm IST
Sushma-swaraj

Now apply for passport from anywhere in India : Here’s how

Jun 27, 2018, 06:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close