Several injured in ruckus at Sapna Chaudhary’s dance programme

A big ruckus erupted during the programme of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary here on Tuesday night in which many people sustained injuries.According to police, during her programme, many people got onto the stage.

A young woman was caught up in the crowd while trying to enter the stadium. Cops on duty stepped in to help her out. On June 11, under the auspices of Moradabad Festival, the District Agriculture Development and Cultural Exhibition Committee had organised the dance programme of Sapna Chaudhary.