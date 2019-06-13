Terror Funding: Court sends member of Pakistan based terror outfit to 5-day NIA custody

In a terror funding case, a member of a terrorist outfit was sent to five-day NIA custody. A Delhi court has send

Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, a member of Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) to National Investigation Agency.

Dharampuria was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on his arrival from Dubai yesterday.

The case pertains to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further nefarious activities and creating unrest in India.

This is the fifth arrest in this case. The other four accused are in judicial custody.