Tokayev takes sworn in as new president of Kazakhstan

In the Central Asian country, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sworn in as the new president of the country today. He was serving as the acting president of the country after the sudden resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev in March this year.

Tokayev is the second elected president of the country. Tokayev took the oath of office during a ceremony at the Palace of Independence in the capital, Nur-Sultan.

He has bagged 71% per cent of the ballots in the early presidential election this month. His e victory was widely expected after he received the blessing of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who officially stepped down as in March after almost 30 years in power.