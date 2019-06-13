Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

UP Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav shot dead by a fellow-advocate In Agra Court

Jun 13, 2019, 11:45 am IST
The UP bar council president Darvesh Yadav was shot deat allegedly by a fellow advocate while the victim was attending an event on Agra district court. The incident happened on Wenesday. The mishapp happened just after two days she was elected to the position.

The attacker shot himself with the licensed pistol.

Despite both of them were taken to the Pushpanjali Multispeciality Hospital Ms Yadav died soon afterwards. Manish Sharma has been hospitalized in a critical condition.

police is still trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Manish Sharma allegedly shot Ms Yadav three times while she was attending her welcome ceremony in the bar council chambers around 2:30 pm according to reports.

