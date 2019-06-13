KeralaLatest News

Virus Film: Actor Haeesh Perady criticizes Ashiq Abu

Jun 13, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Malayalam actor Hareesh Perady has criticised filmmaker Ashiq Abu. Perady raised his criticism against the film director on his Facebook page. He criticised Ashiq Abu for not portraying the Chief Minister in his new film based on the Nipah virus outbreak’ Virus’.

Hareesh perady wrote that the film virus which did not mention Pinarayi Vijayan is simply negating the history.

