Woman uses vulgar words to harass minor girl on social media booked under POCSO Act

Jun 13, 2019, 01:54 pm IST
A 38-year old woman who harassed a minor girl using derogatory terms has been booked under the POSCO Act

Vishwadarshini the accused is alleged to have assaulted the girl verbally on social media using vulgar words.

The 16 year old approached the National Commission for protection of Child Rights .

It is asserted that the trouble between the girl’s mother and Vishwadarshini led to the usage of derogatory language on social media.

It was asserted that the High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

The case has been transferred to the city crime branch. She was remanded and sent to Puzhal prison, added the prosecutor

