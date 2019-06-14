Aftermath of election defeat: Prominent CPM leader joined BJP

After the historical defeat that received in the general elections held recently, the CPM in Tripura gets another biggest blow. A prominent CPM leader joined BJP in the state.

Chandan Bhwmick, the chairman of Ambasa municipal council gas joined BJP. Bhowmick is the main leader of CPM in Dalayi district. This will certainly destruct the party organization in the district.

In the general election, the CPM has lost it’s two sitting seats in the state. Also, the CPM has kicked to the third position in vote share.

In Tripura West Lok Sabha seat Prathima Bhowmick won by securing 258496 votes. Congress candidate came second by getting 133614 votes. CPM’s sitting MP Shankar Prasad Dutta came third and got only 83903 votes.

In Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Rebathy Tripura won by getting 283466 votes. Congress came second and grabbed 173901 votes. The sitting MP of CPM Jithendra Chowdhary came third by getting 122633 votes.