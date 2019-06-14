Amitabh Bachchan wants World Cup 2019 to be shifted to India ; Here’s the reason

In the first two weeks of the tournament, the real winnner has undoubtedly been ‘rain’ and has already made history with most rain-affected matches. On Thursday, the much-awaited game between two undefeated teams in the fray so far – India and New Zealand – was abandoned at Trent Bridge. In the last seven games, four have been washed out and the fans have directed their frustration at the International Cricket Council.

The international body has also been criticised for not keeping reserve days though it has said in defence that keeping reserve days for each match was not feasible for logistical concerns. Meanwhile, as the fans were becoming impatient with the turn of things in England which has seen a more than average rainfall this June, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come out with a funny take.

Citing the lack of rain in India at the moment and the growing water crisis, the 76-year-old actor tweeted saying it would be a good idea to shift the World Cup to here since the country needs rain at the moment. Although monsoon has officially hit the Indian shores this season, yet the high temperature across the country has made lives miserable.