‘Any I respect I have left for you is now gone’: Actress blast out against Vishal

Jun 14, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
South-Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has blasted out against Tamil actor Vishal. The actress who was in a relationship with the actor has accused that Vishal has dragged her father actor Sarathkumar in actor’s union election.

Varalaxmi in an open letter to Vishal posted in her official Twitter page has raised severe criticism.

” I am saddened and shocked at how low you stooped down in your recent election campaign video. Any respect left for you is now gone”, she tweeted.

