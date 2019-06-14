The BJP national vice-president Shiv Raj Singh Chowhan has informed that the membership campaign of the party will begin on July 6. ‘Sarwasparshi Sarwavyapi’is the slogan for this time.

The party is aiming to reach its membership to 2 crore 20 lakhs. The party aims at 20% increase in the membership. Also, more representation of youth will be ensured.

The party will soon launch an action plan for the south-Indian states and West Bengal. The party will launch the action plan to grab rule in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier BJP President Amit Shah also claimed that the party will not reach prosperity till reaching power in Kerala.