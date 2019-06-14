KeralaLatest News

Cartoon Controversy: Actor Joy Mathew mocks A.K.Balan

Jun 14, 2019, 05:19 pm IST
Malayalam actor and theatre personality Joy Mathew has raised severe criticism against A.K.Balan, the minister for Culture. He raised criticism against the minister on his statement that the prize given to a cartoon will be taken back as it hurts the sentiments of Catholic devotees.

 

The actor-writer raised his criticism on his Facebook page.

Earlier the Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy has announced it’s an award for a cartoon for the last year. But later some Chrisitan organization has raised criticism that the cartoon which portrays Bishop Franco, the accused in a nun rape case hurts the religious sentiments. And the minister has announced that the award will be taken back.

 

 

 

