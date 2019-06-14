Latest NewsIndia

DYFI Leader murdered : Protest intensifies

Jun 14, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
The protests intensify as the DYFI leader got murdered in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Prima facie he is a victim of casteism.

The protestors sieged the Madhura National Highway accusing a delay in taking action. Ashok was DYFI’s district treasurer in Tirunelveli.

The protestors say that even though the evidence is available the police is reluctant to take action against the culprits. This has taken them to the streets.

Ashok was involved in a quarrel with some upper caste people in the region. Family and relatives point out this as the reason for the murder. They had complained about this but no action was taken against them.

A special team headed by Tirunelveli SP is searching for the murderer.Many people including DYFI All India president Muhammed Riyaz came to pay the last respects.

