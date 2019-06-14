Latest NewsSports

FIH Series Finals Hockey: India defeated Japan

Jun 14, 2019, 10:16 pm IST
In Hockey, India defeated the Asian Games champion Japan by 7-2 in FIH Series Finals. By this victory, Indian team assured the Olympic qualifiers.

For India, Ramadeep Singh (23rd, 37th minutes) scored two goals. Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Varun Kumar (14th), Hardik Singh (25th), Gursahibjit Singh (43rd) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47) scored for the team India.

The consolation goals for Japan was scored by Kenji Kitazato (2nd) and Kota Watanabe (20th).

India will face South Africa in finals on tomorrow. Japan will face the USA in the loser’s final. South Africa had earlier defeated USA 2-1 in the first semifinal.

The FIH Series Finals provide two berths in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held in October-November this year.

